Woods’s dreamy talk of Green Jacket ends in nightmare round

After Tiger Woods claimed a record 24th consecutive made cut at Augusta National on Friday the five-time Masters champion engaged in dreamy talk of a sixth Green Jacket.

Reality hit home on Saturday, however, in the form of a nightmare third round as the 48-year-old's injury-battered body appeared to quit on him as he carded a 10-over 82, his worst ever score at Augusta National. It marked the first time in 99 rounds that Woods had failed to break 80 at the Masters, his score four strokes higher than his previous worst of 78 set in the third and fourth rounds in 2022.

Coming into the Masters, Woods had played just 24 holes this year and had to play nearly as many on a marathon Friday that began with completing the last five holes of his weather-delayed opening round followed immediately by another 18.

That effort, both physical and mental, simply seemed to be too much for a golfer who has struggled for fitness for years dealing with back, knee and ankle injuries and a near fatal car crash in 2021 that almost resulted in the amputation of his right leg.