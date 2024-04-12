ANC taken to task over lack of sports and arts facilities
Sports federations and art associations gave the ANC a scathing rebuke on the state of facilities in Kariega, Despatch and KwaNobuhle on Thursday.
During a sector engagement meeting with the ANC, various concerns surfaced, including delays in an arts centre construction that is a long-standing integrated development plan (IDP) mandate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.