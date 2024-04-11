Kragga Kamma waste disposal site labelled a health risk
Concerns have been raised about conditions at the Kragga Kamma waste disposal site in Framesby.
The site, required to operate under a strict licence issued by the Eastern Cape economic development, environmental affairs and tourism department, has allegedly been in breach for months...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.