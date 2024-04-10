Politics

MK Party interim youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile removed from his position

10 April 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
No reason was given for the removal of Bonginkosi Khanyile as interim leader of the MK Party Youth League. File photo.
Image: Khaya Ngwenya

MK Party interim youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile has been removed from his position as  national coordinator of the party's youth league.

A letter dated April 9 2024 says: “You are hereby removed from the position of national coordinator uMkhontowe Sizwe Youth League (MKYL). This removal is effective from today.

“Your role going forward will be to be a normal member of the MKYL. You will be notified of your redeployment in due course. MK Party appreciates your role played thus far.”

No reason was given for his removal.

Khanyile, who was charged with incitement to violence in connection with the July 2021 unrest, has been in the spotlight since he said he was willing to be arrested as the party continues to threaten “there will be no elections without MK and [former president Jacob] Zuma”.

Khanyile said he was not scared to go to jail for trying to stop the elections. 

The party has also removed Thapelo Maisha from the position of interim deputy president and Philani Gazuzu Nduli from the position of Gauteng coordinator of the MKYL.

