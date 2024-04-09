Swimming siblings make it a family affair at SA champs
Four from Free State vying for national selection at Newton Park Pool event
A Free State sibling quartet made a splash in Gqeberha on Monday as they took to the Newton Park Swimming Pool for the first day of the 2024 SA National Swimming Champs.
Natalie Landmann, 22, Ramon, 20, Julie, 17, and Armand, 15, made up the team of swimming siblings vying for senior national contention and qualification for the Short-Course Worlds in Hungary in December among other international events...
