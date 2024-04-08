Rape victim ‘wanted to take own life with rat poison’
Traumatised elderly Soweto-on-Sea woman planned suicide before deciding to get help, court hears
The abuse she suffered, allegedly at the hands of her neighbour, left an elderly woman from Soweto-on-Sea so traumatised, she visited four different shops looking for rat poison so she could take her own life.
When the 71-year-old’s suicide attempt failed, she contacted a close friend and her daughter, telling them she had been raped by a man who had grown up in front of her...
