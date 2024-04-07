Kenyans the winners in Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km race
Langat, Chepkorir the winners in Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km race
Kenyans Vincent Kibet Langat and Diana Chepkorir braved the chilly weather and emerged victorious in the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km series at Kings Beach in Summerstrand on Sunday.
Langat clocked a time of 28 minutes and one second, while Chepkorir crossed the finish line in 31:15 to win the women’s race...
