The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is experiencing bulk water supply challenges due to operational constraints and a leak in one of the supply systems.
This had led to water distribution challenges in a number of areas across the metro, municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said.
“The water services teams are on site working to get distribution back.
“Though no time frame has been given, the metro humbly asks those who still have water to drastically decrease their consumption to mitigate the impact.”
The affected areas which form part of the Chelsea feeder zone include Rowallan Park; Hunters Retreat; Kabega Park; Parsons Ridge; Parsons Vlei; Francis Evatt Park; Morningside; Baywest; Sherwood; Lorraine; Westering; Malabar; Barcelona; the high-lying areas of Gelvandale; Framesby; Sunridge Park; Linton Grange; Cotswold; Fernglen; and parts of KwaNobuhle and Kariega.
Teams working to restore water supply in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: 123RF/WEERAPAT KIATDUMRONG
