Two Nelson Mandela Bay brothers were shot dead when they responded to a fake social media post to buy a television at the weekend.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, shortly after noon on Saturday, Aaron, 19, and Kyle Alberts, 30, of St Albans, responded to an online advert for a TV set on Marketplace.
The brothers had gone to a house in Ceru Street, NU5, Motherwell, but were informed by the people at the house that no such advert had been placed.
“While still at the address, they were approached by two suspects who shot and robbed them.
“Their cellphones, cash, and vehicle were all taken.
“The perpetrators had provided them with a wrong address to mislead them. The bakkie was recovered not far from the crime scene,” Naidu said.
She said the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit in Gqeberha were investigating two cases of murder.
“The police are warning the public that a heinous act such as this serves as a blatant reminder of the dangers associated with online transactions.
“We urge the public to exercise caution and diligence when using social media platforms to make purchases. Verify the credibility of sellers, conduct transactions in safe locations, and consider involving law enforcement if there are any suspicions.
“We are deeply concerned and saddened by the senseless deaths of these two brothers.”
Naidu said the police were appealing to anyone with information to contact detective Captain Monde Sithole on 082-457-2812, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
Nelson Mandela Bay brothers murdered after responding to fake advert
