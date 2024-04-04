News

Nelson Mandela Bay pupils stranded — again

Scholar transport fails to arrive, leaving more than 1,000 feeling like ‘the forgotten class’

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 04 April 2024

More than 1,000 children polished their shoes and packed their books for the start of the new school term only to be left stranded on the side of the road due to the transport department’s alleged failure to pay operators.

When their scholar transport failed to arrive on Wednesday morning, the disappointed boys and girls made their way back home, feeling like the “forgotten class”...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls
AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing

Most Read