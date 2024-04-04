Nelson Mandela Bay anti-crime patrollers given welcome leg-up
Neighbourhood watch groups in and around Malabar, Gqeberha, received some much-needed assistance when DA leaders joined them on a patrol of the area’s most vulnerable communities on Tuesday night.
DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield and the party’s provincial chair, Yusuf Cassim, donated flashlights and reflective jackets when they joined Ward 10 councillor Lenny Moodley and several community patrollers through the dark streets of the informal settlements along the outskirts of Malabar...
