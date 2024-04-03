Senior Nelson Mandela Bay official awarded payout after suspension bungle
Bargaining Council rules that Bay municipality violated disciplinary procedures
A senior budget and treasury director will receive an early bonus this April after the municipality’s inability to defend accusations of unfair labour practice when it placed him on precautionary suspension.
Nelson Mandela Bay budget and treasury director Mnikeli “Jackson” Ngcelwane took his employer to the SA Local Government Bargaining Council after he was evicted from his office after a precautionary suspension that dragged on for months, violating the terms of the collective agreement...
