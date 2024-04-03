News

Nelson Mandela Bay speed climber Aniya Holder books ticket to Olympics

By Tshepiso Mametela - 03 April 2024

South End speed climber Aniya Holder will target steep success in Paris after securing her ticket to the 2024 Summer Olympics with a R100,000 donation to ensure her dreams take flight. 

Holder, 22, adds to the  more than  90 SA athletes appearing at the Games and competing across 15 disciplines from July 26 to August 11...

