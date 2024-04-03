Nelson Mandela Bay speed climber Aniya Holder books ticket to Olympics
South End speed climber Aniya Holder will target steep success in Paris after securing her ticket to the 2024 Summer Olympics with a R100,000 donation to ensure her dreams take flight.
Holder, 22, adds to the more than 90 SA athletes appearing at the Games and competing across 15 disciplines from July 26 to August 11...
