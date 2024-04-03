News

Alleged wife killer blows kiss to family in court

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 03 April 2024

In a spine-chilling gesture moments after a Gqeberha court heard Colin “Junior” Kannemeyer intended to plead guilty to the murder of his estranged wife, he turned to his family in the public gallery and blew them a kiss.

The 57-year-old is accused of murdering estate agent Cheryl-Ann Kannemeyer on December 27...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls
AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing

Most Read