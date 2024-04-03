News

Armed group flees after failed Greenacres cash-in-transit robbery

By Riaan Marais - 03 April 2024
Police are on the hunt for a group of suspects after a attempted cash-in-transit robbery outside Greenacres Shopping Centre on Wednesday
SCENE OF DRAMA: Police are on the hunt for a group of suspects after a attempted cash-in-transit robbery outside Greenacres Shopping Centre on Wednesday
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Gqeberha police are searching for a group of men after an attempted cash-in-transit robbery outside the Greenacres Shopping Centre on Wednesday morning.

While details are still sketchy, the armed men allegedly tried to rob an armoured vehicle as it was leaving the parking area near Checkers, shortly after 10am.

According to police, several shots were fired during the attempted robbery before the culprits fled in a white Nissan NP200 bakkie in the direction of Korsten.

Minutes later, they abandoned the white bakkie and allegedly hijacked a red Chevrolet Utility bakkie.

Police on the scene in Kensington said it was still unclear where they had fled to after the hijacking.

Preliminary reports do not indicate any serious injuries.

This is a developing story.

