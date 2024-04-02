New Brighton mother makes moves in male-dominated auto industry
Nomntu Mini takes charge as production process coach at Ford’s Struandale plant
Growing up, Nomntu Mini spent her days playing idiski, marbles and even learning to whistle with the boys in the streets of New Brighton.
And decades later the mother of two is still mixing it up with the men, taking charge at the Blue Oval’s Struandale engine plant as a production process coach of the 2.0l single turbo/bi-turbo engine assembly line. ..
