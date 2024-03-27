News

WATCH LIVE | Bail application for AKA and Tibz murder accused

By TimesLive - 27 March 2024

Courtesy of eNCA

Suspects charged with the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane are to apply for bail in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.

One of the suspects claimed police arrived at his home and showed his mother where his grave would be if he didn't hand himself over.

Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, said this during his bail application last Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls
AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing

Most Read