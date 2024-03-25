News

‘We’ll bring crime under control’ — Cyril

President tells Bay audience he’s confident steps being taken by the government to rein in rampant criminality will bear fruit

By Nomazima Nkosi - 25 March 2024

With Nelson Mandela Bay’s designation as the murder capital of SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa says steps are being taken to address the city’s alarming crime rate.

During his two-day ANC campaign tour in the Eastern Cape, Ramaphosa was briefly accompanied by Major-General Vuyisile Ncata, the Bay police district commissioner, on Sunday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance

Most Read