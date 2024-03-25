Nelson Mandela Bay-based road runner Thabang Mosiako aims to run another impressive time when he takes on the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km.
In its second stint in the Bay, the popular race will take place in Summerstrand on April 7.
At last year's Absa Run Your City race, Mosiako broke the long-standing Eastern Province Athletics 10km record when he crossed the finish line in 27 min 52 sec.
After that, he beat former race champion Precious Mashele to the finish at the Nelson Mandela Bay SA Half Marathon in June, crossing the line in one hour and 28 seconds.
He went on to break 28 minutes in the 10km distance on two more occasions, which included a personal best of 27:45 in France last November.
He also became the second-fastest South African over the half marathon distance when he placed sixth in 59:52 at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Latvia.
“I’m really excited about the first Absa Run Your City Series race of the season because it is a local race (taking place in Gqeberha) for us in the Ikhamva camp and for other runners from the Eastern Cape,” Mosiako said.
“We are really excited about the series.”
Training under coach Mike Mbambani, the road runner said he is pleased with his early season shape.
“Consistency, consistency, consistency. That’s what we preach in our group.
“Coach always tells us to keep consistent and ensure that you stay close to the time you ran previously.
“I can say that consistency is the culture of our group.”
Organisers anticipate a mouthwatering clash at this year's Gqeberha race as SA 10km record holder Mashele and Kabelo Mulaudzi have also confirmed their participation.
HeraldLIVE
Mosiako aims for fourth sub-28 finish in Run Your City Gqeberha 10km
Image: Gavin Ryan
