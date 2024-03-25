Spiritual guide’s new book gets enthusiastic reception
Visitors to the Walmer Park Shopping Centre looked on with amazement as a frenetic crowd lined up outside Exclusive Books on Friday.
A red carpet and a troop of cadets milling about made for a parade-like atmosphere at an exciting book launch...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.