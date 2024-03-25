News

Spiritual guide’s new book gets enthusiastic reception

25 March 2024
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Visitors to the Walmer Park Shopping Centre looked on with amazement as a frenetic crowd lined up outside Exclusive Books on Friday.

A red carpet and a troop of cadets milling about made for a parade-like atmosphere at an exciting book launch...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance

Most Read