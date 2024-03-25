News

Shut Zwide library deemed unsafe

By Andisa Bonani - 25 March 2024

Services at the Zwide library are limited due to its deteriorating condition.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said an investigation revealed extensive damage and deterioration beyond repair to the building...

