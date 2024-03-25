Shut Zwide library deemed unsafe
Services at the Zwide library are limited due to its deteriorating condition.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said an investigation revealed extensive damage and deterioration beyond repair to the building...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.