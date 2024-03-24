First music festival of the year a roaring success
One of the first major music festivals of 2024 in Nelson Mandela Bay was a hit, with hundreds of revellers partying and flaunting eye-catching outfits at the weekend.
The 950 attendees seemed to enjoy themselves in the scorching heat, with some donning crop tops, hot pants, and even glitter for the popular biannual music festival, 37 Reasons...
