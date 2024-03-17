Mother tries in vain to save drowning son
As a man drowned in a swimming pool at a Kariega home at the weekend, two men called to assist ignored the pleas for help and instead allegedly tried to steal items from the house.
According to reports, as the deceased’s 72-year-old mother attempted to retrieve Tamsanqa Sham Maboeta from the water using a pool net, she called out to two men in the street for assistance...
