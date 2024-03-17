News

Boy loses half his thumb as makeshift firearm explodes

By Brandon Nel - 17 March 2024

A 12-year-old boy has lost half his thumb after the homemade gun his older friend was playing with was accidentally discharged at the weekend.

The empty cartridge then ricocheted and became lodged in the victim’s nose...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill

Most Read