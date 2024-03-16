Kidnapped Kariega mom home safe after R2m ransom paid
Kariega mom Sonam Gajjar has been reunited with her family, two days after she was kidnapped from her vehicle while in the driveway of the family's home.
She was released by her kidnappers late on Friday after a ransom of R2m was paid...
