An 18-year-old murder suspect made the fatal mistake of returning to the scene of the crime while police were still processing the area, resulting in his arrest.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 2.45pm on Friday, an argument ensued between two suspected rival gang members in front of a house in Dinsmore Road, Schauderville.
Dominic Sebastian Ruiters, 36, walked away from the verbal spat, but as he entered his mother’s house, he was shot multiple times.
“The suspect later returned to the street and was swiftly arrested,” Naidu said, adding that the motive for the murder was suspected to be gang-related.
She said the man was also detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm linked to an earlier incident which took place in Gelvandale on March 9.
At the time, Gelvandale Tracing Team members had spotted the suspect allegedly walking with a firearm in the area.
As he was chased by police, he jumped over a wall and discarded the firearm. An enquiry was then opened.
The 9mm pistol was later found to have been reported stolen in Mangaung. The police had been searching for the suspect since.
He is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Monday on charges of murder and the illegal possession of a firearm.
HeraldLIVE
Murder suspect swiftly upon return to crime scene
Image: PAUL FLEET/ 123RF/ File photo.
HeraldLIVE
