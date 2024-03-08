Durban police arrested a 64-year-old man on Friday at a warehouse in Verulam where illicit alcohol was allegedly being produced.
He faces charges of operating an illegal micro distillery, unlawful possession of ethanol and contravening the Liquor Act.
Police arrested the man after receiving information about a group of people allegedly manufacturing illicit alcohol at a warehouse at in Ottawa, Verulam.
When police visited the warehouse they found several drums containing ethanol.
The owner failed to account for why he had so much ethanol. Police arrested the man and seized 12,000 litres of ethanol with an estimated value of R1m.
EThekwini district commissioner Maj-Gen Makhozazana Victoria Kheswa commended the good team work in removing dangerous substances used to make illegal alcohol, which she said could harm potential consumers.
Durban police pounce on warehouse 'producing illicit alcohol', man arrested
Image: SAPS
