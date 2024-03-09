News

Gqeberha artist wins artist-in-residency honour

Jonathan Van der Walt will have work displayed at top Kimberley gallery

By Herald Reporter - 09 March 2024

Having already sculpted a successful career as a visual artist, a Gqeberha man is taking his career to new heights and halls after securing a spot for the William Humphreys Art Gallery’s (WHAG) prestigious artist-in-residency programme.

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) visual arts lecturer and the Bird Street Gallery manager and curator Johnathan van der Walt’s innovative approach and ability to break the mould of convention secured the residency which includes a public lecture, an exhibition showcasing his work, and interactions with the local community and schools...

