Durban security guard shot dead after responding to panic alarm
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A Durban North security guard was shot dead on Thursday after responding to a call out.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said charges of murder, robbery and attempted burglary are being investigated after a security official who responded to an alarm in Kenville was shot by unknown suspects.
“He was also robbed of his firearm and was declared dead at the scene. The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle which was later found abandoned in KwaMashu,” she said.
The vehicle was stolen in Phoenix this month
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to the emergency at Kew Road in Kenville, Durban North, at about 11.30am.
“Paramedics arrived on scene to find SAPS and multiple security companies.” A security officer had been shot in his upper body, he said.
The paramedics assessed the man, believed to be in his 30s, but he had sustained fatal wounds and was declared dead.
“It is alleged the man, a security officer, was responding to an emergency at a house when he came under fire,” said Jamieson.
When a TimesLIVE team arrived at the scene, the officer's car was parked in the driveway and his body was lying at the entrance, indicating he hadn't had a choice to step into the yard before he was shot.
Mzanzi Security staff at the scene declined to comment.
This story has been updated.
TimesLIVE
