Bright young minds rev up for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
The brightest young minds of the Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga regions are revving up to be fastest to the finish with their current affairs and general knowledge in the hotly contested The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz.
There is just one week left for high schools to enter their teams of four sharp-minded pupils into this annual challenge, with prizes worth more than R270,000 for winning team members and their schools.
The winning title of the long-running competition run by The Herald aims to foster literacy and encourage pupils to push the boundaries of their general knowledge.
It is a mission that’s in gear for sponsor Astron Energy (formerly Caltex).
Image: FILE
The Astron Energy network of more than 115 service stations criss-crosses the entire Eastern Cape, serving motorists and communities with fuel, shopping and convenience services.
“We are an Eastern Cape-based company, with deep roots and a belief in this province backed up by our investment in the local economy,” Astron Energy retail and marketing manager Sithsaba Xhala said.
“As such, we support the development of leaders who will contribute to the economic growth and development future of the province.
“Literacy, education and the growth of knowledge are key to empowering the youth to become the leaders of the future, and that is why it is an excellent fit for us to be partnering in this worthy project.”
The company’s sponsorship of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz includes R7,000 in Astron Energy fuel vouchers shared among the top three schools.
Xhala said as active citizens and future leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers and innovators, the youth needed to have a keen grasp of current affairs and to develop the knowledge to find solutions to the challenges facing the world.
“Astron Energy aims to be an active corporate citizen, with our service stations actively participating and engaging in the communities they serve, including many school communities and their parents, teachers and learners who fill up and shop at our forecourts.
“We want to encourage learners to be active citizens too, by participating in civic life, serving their communities and being a part of the solution.
“Their education and their interest in current affairs will serve them well in this,” Xhala said.
Stimulating interest and knowledge in current affairs, most of the quiz questions — covering local, national and international news; business; politics; sports, entertainment and leisure — will be drawn from The Herald that will be distributed to participating schools over the seven-week “learning period” from April 4 to May 17.
The bulk copies of the newspaper will be delivered compliments of The Herald and Isuzu Motors SA.
“We hope learners will keep up the daily habit of reading newspapers and keeping up with current affairs, to broaden their knowledge and their horizons of future career and life opportunities,” Xhala said.
Entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz close at noon on Friday March 15.
High schools may enter one team each of four pupils drawn from grades 8 to 12.
For more information, email The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za
