‘I can’t believe my wife’s gone. Without her I am nothing’
Gqeberha preacher desperately seeking answers after love of his life killed in horrific collision
Having already endured the heartache of losing a son to a fatal stabbing and two young grandchildren to illness, a 65-year-old Gqeberha man suffered another tragedy on Wednesday night.
Bethelsdorp preacher Steven Nel lost his wife of 41 years, Brenda, after she was knocked down by a white BMW...
