Coega Primary School feels the love with big donation
The month of love ended with pupils from Coega Primary School enjoying the feeling after receiving gifts ranging from new uniforms to stationery and shoes.
The heartfelt handover by the Coega Development Corporation on February 29 as part of its annual Coega Back-to-School Drive provided necessities including new uniforms, school shoes, exercise books, stationery and backpacks...
