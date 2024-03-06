News

Jeffreys Bay man makes seventh Comrades on the wings of a community

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 06 March 2024

Showing up for one of its own, a community’s generous spirit, culminating in a financial boost for a much-loved Jeffreys Bay road runner, ensured he qualified for this year’s Comrades Marathon — his seventh overall.

Johnson Jumba stormed to the finish line at the Knysna Heads Marathon at the weekend to make it into the 23,000-strong pool of entrants for the 97th edition of the ultimate human race...

