Jeffreys Bay man makes seventh Comrades on the wings of a community
Showing up for one of its own, a community’s generous spirit, culminating in a financial boost for a much-loved Jeffreys Bay road runner, ensured he qualified for this year’s Comrades Marathon — his seventh overall.
Johnson Jumba stormed to the finish line at the Knysna Heads Marathon at the weekend to make it into the 23,000-strong pool of entrants for the 97th edition of the ultimate human race...
