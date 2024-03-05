Sanral spending R740m on road upgrades in Kou-Kamma municipality
The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) will carry out roadworks costing R740m in the Kou-Kamma local municipality in the coming months.
This will include the upgrading of the N2 and R62 along the Western Cape and Eastern Cape border...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.