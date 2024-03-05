Gqeberha woman secures spot on global online abuse research panel
In another proud moment for SA motorsport, Gqeberha’s Roshni Gajjar has been announced as one of the first four recipients of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile’s (FIA) prestigious Global Research Scholarship.
The four scholars recently started conducting their master’s by research programmes at Dublin College University with full funding from the FIA Foundation in support of its United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) campaign...
