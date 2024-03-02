Former MK operative launches struggle book in the city
Author Dr Barry Gilder, a former apartheid defence force member and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) underground operative exiled in the ’70s, recently launched his latest book, At Fire Hour, to much political interest in Gqeberha.
The launch took place at Nelson Mandela University’s north campus...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.