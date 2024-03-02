Safety first at VW Group Africa with launch of new airbag deployment centre

Volkswagen Group Africa rounded out the month of love with a focus on client-centric care and safety, officially unveiling its new airbag deployment centre in Kariega.
After a R20m investment and almost two years of construction, the facility at the company’s B Plant was opened on Wednesday and will boost the plant’s airbag testing capacity to 150% of its previous output.
While the original facility could perform 48 tests a week, including three dashboards and 45 seats, the new airbag deployment centre performs up to 72 tests, including 10 dashboards, two curtain airbag tests and 60 seats a week.
Volkswagen Group Africa chair and managing director Martina Biene said the airbag deployment centre would perform tests on the locally built Polo and Polo Vivo models but was able to test future Volkswagen models.
“Our promise to customers has always been high-quality vehicles, and that includes the safety standards of our products,” she said.
“This new facility is proof that we remain committed to that promise.
“I am proud to open this airbag deployment centre and want to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to make it a reality.”
The construction of the facility spanned from June 2022 until February 2024, with R14m spent specifically on the climatic chamber where the tests are performed and the rest of the funds spent on building an electrical supply, cameras, air supply to the chamber and lighting.
The climatic chamber uses electrical heaters and two refrigerant circuits to control the temperatures required for the various tests conducted between 90°C to -40°C.
After parts are delivered, prepared for testing, labelled and photographed, they are conditioned in the climatic chamber at specified temperatures.
Once the required temperature has been reached and stabilised, the airbag is deployed using an electrical current and caught on camera to be analysed for a report to be compiled and sent to the supplier.
The actual deployment is done in 100 milliseconds; however, the preparation and soaking of parts extends the testing process to between six to eight hours per test.
“Our promise to customers has always been high-quality vehicles, and that includes the safety standards of our products,” Biene said.
“This new facility is proof that we remain committed to that promise.
“I am proud to open this airbag deployment centre and want to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to make it a reality.”
HeraldLIVE
Safety first at VW Group Africa with launch of new airbag deployment centre
Image: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen Group Africa rounded out the month of love with a focus on client-centric care and safety, officially unveiling its new airbag deployment centre in Kariega.
After a R20m investment and almost two years of construction, the facility at the company’s B Plant was opened on Wednesday and will boost the plant’s airbag testing capacity to 150% of its previous output.
While the original facility could perform 48 tests a week, including three dashboards and 45 seats, the new airbag deployment centre performs up to 72 tests, including 10 dashboards, two curtain airbag tests and 60 seats a week.
Volkswagen Group Africa chair and managing director Martina Biene said the airbag deployment centre would perform tests on the locally built Polo and Polo Vivo models but was able to test future Volkswagen models.
“Our promise to customers has always been high-quality vehicles, and that includes the safety standards of our products,” she said.
“This new facility is proof that we remain committed to that promise.
“I am proud to open this airbag deployment centre and want to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to make it a reality.”
The construction of the facility spanned from June 2022 until February 2024, with R14m spent specifically on the climatic chamber where the tests are performed and the rest of the funds spent on building an electrical supply, cameras, air supply to the chamber and lighting.
The climatic chamber uses electrical heaters and two refrigerant circuits to control the temperatures required for the various tests conducted between 90°C to -40°C.
After parts are delivered, prepared for testing, labelled and photographed, they are conditioned in the climatic chamber at specified temperatures.
Once the required temperature has been reached and stabilised, the airbag is deployed using an electrical current and caught on camera to be analysed for a report to be compiled and sent to the supplier.
The actual deployment is done in 100 milliseconds; however, the preparation and soaking of parts extends the testing process to between six to eight hours per test.
“Our promise to customers has always been high-quality vehicles, and that includes the safety standards of our products,” Biene said.
“This new facility is proof that we remain committed to that promise.
“I am proud to open this airbag deployment centre and want to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to make it a reality.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure