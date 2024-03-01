News

Gqeberha businessman kidnapped outside fast food store

By Brandon Nel - 01 March 2024

A Gqeberha businessman was abducted on Friday morning outside his fish and chips shop in Sidwell.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Neal Ah-Tow, 59, was abducted by five men at 7:15am as he was about to open the store in Crichton Street, Sidwell...

