Gqeberha businessman kidnapped outside fast food store
A Gqeberha businessman was abducted on Friday morning outside his fish and chips shop in Sidwell.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Neal Ah-Tow, 59, was abducted by five men at 7:15am as he was about to open the store in Crichton Street, Sidwell...
