A pedestrian stumbled upon the body of an unidentified female next to the M19 close to Bayland informal settlement in Nelson Mandela Bay earlier this week.
According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, the incident occurred at about 8pm on Wednesday and the police are still searching for the woman's next-of-kin.
He said the woman was dressed in a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and had short black hair.
She could not be identified due to the severity of her injuries, but is estimated to be in her late 20s.
Anyone who can assist the police with their investigation is urged to contact detective Sergeant T Mulder, of the Despatch police station, on 082-441-7828.
HeraldLIVE
Pedestrian stumbles across woman’s body
Image: SUPPLIED
A pedestrian stumbled upon the body of an unidentified female next to the M19 close to Bayland informal settlement in Nelson Mandela Bay earlier this week.
According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, the incident occurred at about 8pm on Wednesday and the police are still searching for the woman's next-of-kin.
He said the woman was dressed in a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and had short black hair.
She could not be identified due to the severity of her injuries, but is estimated to be in her late 20s.
Anyone who can assist the police with their investigation is urged to contact detective Sergeant T Mulder, of the Despatch police station, on 082-441-7828.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News