Strong winds stoke Sardinia Bay fires

While firefighting efforts continue around Sardinia Bay, teams on the ground are keeping a close eye on the strong winds, which are expected to peak on Thursday afternoon.
The SA Weather Service’s Garth Sampson said the wind was expected to continue in its current direction, pushing the fire from Schoenmakerskop and Sardinia Bay towards Kini Bay and Seaview for the remainder of the afternoon.
“We expect the wind to peak between 2pm and 5pm [on Thursday], continuing its current direction along the coast.
“This should give firefighting teams on the ground an indication of where to focus their efforts.”
Sampson said the good news was that by Thursday evening the wind should die down slightly and then start to change direction later during the night, pushing the fire back along the route it came, where most of the vegetation had already been destroyed.
Another smaller fire was also reported near Malabar, but firefighters were able to douse it before it posed a threat to nearby houses.
High-ranking officials from the municipality’s fire and emergency services are still on the ground along Sardinia Bay Road where they are co-ordinating efforts and deploying units as flare-ups occur.
