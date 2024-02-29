Roads closed as strong winds fan Nelson Mandela Bay bush fires
Nelson Mandela Bay fire and emergency services had their hands full as a large-scale bush fire, fuelled by strong winds, raged along the coastal region of Gqeberha on Wednesday afternoon.
Several teams were placed on standby in the areas surrounding Sardinia Bay and Schoenmakerskop and roads were blocked off to prevent motorists from driving through dense smoke that severely limited visibility...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.