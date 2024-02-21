Libraries in Nelson Mandela Bay have been closed during weekends for six years now and there is no indication this will change any time soon.
That is because only R5,000 from a provincial grant of R8m for staff salaries is budgeted for overtime payments.
The matter was brought up at a sport, recreation, arts & culture committee meeting on Monday, after members requested a budget plan for the libraries in August 2023.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to DA councillor Gerhardus Engelbrecht, who raised the matter of library closures and the MMC responsible for the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture, Bassie Kamana.
LISTEN | Chapter and verse on library closures
Image: 123RF/ YULIA GROGOYEVA
