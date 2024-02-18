Metro employs wardens to help beef up safety for residents, businesses and tourists

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has deployed 32 new safety and security wardens to the Gqeberha central business district to improve safety for residents, tourists and businesses.
Safety & security portfolio head Stag Mitchell said it was essential for the metro, working with other law enforcement stakeholders, to be proactive in dealing with crime and lawlessness in some of the Bay’s prime tourist destinations.
The priority areas have been identified as the Gqeberha CBD, City Hall precinct, Donkin Reserve, Fort Frederick, St George’s Park and other tourist areas.
Mitchell said the sub-directorate had acquired additional personnel through the Extended Public Works Programme.
“On Monday February 12 the security sub directorate started the crime prevention operations in the identified areas.
“The officers have completed the necessary security training and are registered as security officers with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority.”
He said the programme included Kariega and Despatch.
“The initiative aims to deter crime in the respective areas and monitor the implementation of bylaws.
“An Induction session was held to brief members on the different bylaws of the municipality.
“Five bylaw enforcement officers from our security division were deployed to accompany the new officers.
“The issue of illegal trading, unlawful parking, vagrants and other bylaw- and crime-related concerns will be prioritised,” Mitchell said.
The guards have already issued eight warnings to illegal traders, confiscating 11 knives, three pairs of scissors, 11 dagga pipes, six needles and other objects.
Mitchell said patrols and deployment would intensify when cruise liners docked in the Bay to allow for tourists to be accompanied by the teams.
For now the officers have been assigned for a period of five months.
“The aim of the visible patrollers is to reinforce safety and security within our public spaces and to restore peace and stability.
“This will also enhance tourism and boost the economy of our metro,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
