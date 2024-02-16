Nelson Mandela Bay municipality stands to lose R500m in grants due to underspending
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality could lose a whopping R523m in grant funding from the National Treasury.
This as the city spent less than 40% of its annual budget halfway through its financial year on December 31 2023...
