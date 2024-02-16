×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Exciting line-up for Mandela Bay Arts Festival

Something for everyone in jam-packed programme of comedy, poetry, music and dance

Premium
16 February 2024
Devon Koen
Court reporter

While the build-up to the much-anticipated annual Mandela Bay Arts Festival continues to mount with the official launch on Thursday evening, arts and entertainment aficionados have a myriad of choices to look out for over the next 10 days. 

From comedy to poetry, music and dance, the Mandela Bay Arts Festival promises to be jam-packed with entertainment for all. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read