Actress Terry Pheto, designer Thula Sindi named in chicken farm lotteries embezzlement report
Reporter
Image: John Liebenberg
Actress Moitheri “Terry” Pheto, star of Tsotsi, her sister Dimakatso and her fashion designer friend Thula Sindi are entangled in a controversy involving the alleged misappropriation of a R5m grant intended for a poultry farm from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
Their names are mentioned in a report detailing the outcome of investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into allegations of corruption and maladministration in the NLC.
According to a report tabled in parliament's trade and industry portfolio committee, R5m was granted to a company called Zibsibix by the NLC in December 2018. The money was paid into different accounts.
Image: screenshot
Sindi’s company, Black Planet Trading, received R140,000, while Moitheri Pheto's two companies and her personal bank account received R3.2m.
The paper trail shows Dimakatso received R124,000 and R315,000.
“A search on Mimecast [e-mail back-up system] revealed Prof Alfred Nevhutanda, the former NLC board chair, signed an offer to purchase a farm in the Vaal area.
“A request was sent to conveyancing attorneys. Feedback was received and revealed the farm was purchased for the benefit of Dimakatso Pheto. The farm was purchased for R850,000.”
A further amount of R209,000 was used to buy farm supplies and a vehicle for the farm.
The case has been referred to the civil litigation unit for recovery and criminal referrals are being prepared for the National Prosecuting Authority.
The payment involved:
In March last year, Moitheri's three-storey, three-bedroom house, allegedly built with funds siphoned from the NLC, was auctioned.
It was found that R3m of a R20.2m grant for a safe circumcision campaign was used to construct the Bryanston property.
TimesLIVE
