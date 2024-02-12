A British mother and son face extradition to the UK on drug-related charges after being arrested during a swoop by Interpol and the Hawks in Sea Point and Constantia in Cape Town.
Callum Gower, 27, and Caroline Sevier, 51, were arrested in the joint operation on January 26.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said: “Tracing [the] fugitives came as a result of collaboration between Interpol's National Central Bureau Pretoria, UK authorities, the [SAPS] national task force and the Hawks.”
Sevier was previously arrested in the UK and charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine but fled the country after being released on bail.
Gower was charged in the UK with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of criminal property and conspiracy to supply cocaine and methamphetamine.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Charges were opened against [Gower] in the UK and he fled before he was arrested.”
Gower's bail application on Monday in the Wynberg magistrate's court was postponed to February 27.
Sevier is expected to apply for bail on Tuesday in the Cape Town magistrate's court.
The state intends opposing bail in both cases.
TimesLIVE
Mother and son arrested in Cape Town swoop face extradition to UK
Image: 123RF/alekstaurus
