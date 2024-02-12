Kawa rape accused abandons bail bid
In an about-turn, the man accused of the rape of Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa abandoned his bid for bail on Monday.
The 48-year-old man, who cannot be named until he has pleaded to three counts of rape and one of robbery with aggravating circumstances, confirmed he no longer wished to continue with his formal bail application. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.