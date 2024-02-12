Breakdancers battle for spot at national and world finals
Breakdancers Chesley Meyer, of Gqeberha, and Jandre Windwaai, of George, showcased their incredible talents on Saturday in the Red Bull Breakdance Championship One Cypher qualifier.
Their awe-inspiring, world-class performance at The Gallery on Produce in South End had the audience of more than 100 people mesmerised...
