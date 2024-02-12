Taylor Swift shares glare with Kelce, Mahomes as Chiefs win Super Bowl

Pop superstar Taylor Swift chugged a drink, bit her nails, buried her face in her hands and hugged her friends throughout a nerve-shredding Super Bowl LVIII.

At the end, it was hugs and kisses for her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce on a field smothered with glitter and ticker tape as the world digested an epic, dynasty-creating victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift was central to the Super Bowl story all week but at the conclusion of the 25-22 over-time win she was just another exhausted, ecstatic fan like so many around her, happy to share superstar billing with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — for one day at least.

Swift had been performing in Tokyo on Saturday, and when she took her seat at the Allegiant Stadium, it ended a weeklong will-she-won't-she saga that had dominated the lead-up to the football event of the year.

Her arrival some two hours before kickoff had fired an almost palpable frisson around the stadium and social media rapidly filled with pictures and video footage of the singer.